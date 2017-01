AIIMS. (File) AIIMS. (File)

Professor M C Mishra Tuesday retired as the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences after serving a tenure of three years at the institute. Balram Airan, Dean, AIIMS, has taken over as acting director till the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet finalises a new head. Under Mishra’s tenure, AIIMS saw expansion of JPN Apex Trauma Centre and construction of the Surgical Block.