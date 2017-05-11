L-G Anil Baijal should declare 89 Delhi villages as urbanised ones: Vijender Gupta

Delhi BJP MLAs Vijendra Gupta, O P Sharma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal at Lt Governor’s Secretariat in New Delhi. PTI Photo Delhi BJP MLAs Vijendra Gupta, O P Sharma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal at Lt Governor’s Secretariat in New Delhi. PTI Photo

The Delhi BJP on Thursday demanded the Lt Governor to issue notification declaring the 89 villages in the national capital as “urbanised villages” to check mushrooming of unauthorised colonies in these areas. BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta claimed that the issue was pending before the AAP government for the last two years, but Arvind Kejriwal dispensation is yet to take a decision on the issue.

“This is leading to mushrooming of unauthorised colonies in these rural areas.” The North and South Delhi Municipal Corporation had sent proposals to the Delhi government for issue of notification under section 507 of the DMC Act, Gupta said.

“Since the Delhi government is not taking any decision in this regard, the Lt Governor can issue notification with regard to declaration of 89 rural villages as urbanised villages,” he said.

“Being the head of the (Delhi) government, he is empowered to issue a notification,” he said, adding that due delay in issue of notification, land mafia were selling land illegally and unauthorised colonies being developed.

