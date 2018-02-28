Lt. Governor Anil baijal approves uniform FAR in fresh master plan

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal (Express) Lt. Governor Anil Baijal (Express)

L-G Anil Baijal Tuesday approved uniform Floor Area Ratio FAR for shop-cum-residential plots and use of basements to run businesses, while banning pubs or clubs in residential areas. The decision was taken at a meeting held to amend Delhi’s Master Plan 2021.

FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the plot on which it is built. DDA member and BJP leader Vijender Gupta said the move will give relief to shop-cum-residential markets in the city, shops sealed for illegal use of basements and others for not paying conversion charges.

The amendment also states that parking and other infrastructure services shall be augmented by the service providing agencies concerned.

Traders’ bodies and RWAs, however, said the amended master plan is “half-baked”. RWAs said it is a way to stop sealing, but is not a scientific approach. Secretary general, Confederation of NCR RWA, Chetan Sharma, said, “These are cosmetic changes to appease RWAs and traders. They have banned pubs in residential areas, but there is no clarity on how they will remove them.”

Brijesh Goel, convener, Chamber of Trade Industries, said want conversion charge to be waived. President of East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, B S Vohra, said, “There is no clarity… if a market will be made pedestrian-friendly, then why the need for a one-time parking fee.”

