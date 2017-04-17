Love affair may be behind murder of 2 Jamia students, say police

FIVE DAYS after two graduate students from Jamia Millia Islamia University went missing while they were on their way to their village in Meerut, their bodies were recovered from a canal in Ghaziabad’s Masuri area Sunday. The victims, Saddam (18) and Babur (20), were pursuing a programme in physiotherapy at the varsity, and hail from Jisora village in Meerut, where most people earn their living through farming and small trade. According to police, the duo were suffocated to death over Babur’s alleged love affair with a woman from the village.

The prime accused in the case, Haidar Ali (26), who also hails from the same village, was allegedly in love with the same woman, police said.

“On Monday, both of them were supposed to come to the village but when they did not turn up, we got worried. A day later, we received a ransom call from someone demanding Rs 80 lakh for each of them. We filed a complaint with the police,” said Qasim, Saddam’s brother.

On Saturday afternoon, after going through phone call records of the two victims, Meerut police arrested a cleric, Mohammad Ayyub, who teaches at a madrasa in Noida Sector 63. “Haidar is married and has three children. He and his wife are expecting their fourth child. He is the youngest son of his family. As per information, he takes up plumbing jobs in Gurgaon. He also drives a rented autorickshaw. We have arrested Ayyub but Haidar is still absconding,” said Shrawan Kumar Singh, SP (Rural), Meerut.

Narrating the sequence of events, police said Babur was lured by Ayyub to Noida with the promise of getting an amulet, which will help him attract the woman. “The plan was hatched by Haidar, who was jealous of Babur. He had approached Ayyub and promised him money if he could lure Babur to the madrasa. On Monday, Babur reached the madrasa in Noida for the amulet, but he was accompanied by Saddam. Both were served spiked drinks, and soon after they fell unconscious. Haidar then turned up at the madrasa and strangled them. Later, the duo dumped their bodies in Masuri,” Singh alleged.

The families were handed over the bodies Sunday. The burials are expected to take place on Monday.

“Apart from the money we earn from farming, my father used to give tuitions to children here so that he could pay for my brother’s education,” Qasim said.

