Looking at my son reminds me of her: Man who killed himself 10 days after wife’s suicide

For the 10 days that followed March 22, Vijay Kumar Dwivedi was filled with regret for not intervening when his wife, Priya, locked herself inside a room during an argument. Once inside, she hanged herself, leaving Vijay and the couple’s two-year-old son behind. The loss of his wife proved too much for Vijay to bear, and he, too, killed himself on April 1 in the same room. Vijay’s elder brother Sanjay, who stays in the same house with his wife and two children, said he will now raise the two-year-old. “Occasionally, his son calls out for his parents, but we don’t know what to say. My brother had named him Kisu; he wanted the best future for him, even though he only earned Rs 8,000 per month,” said Sanjay.

Sanjay said that right before he killed himself, Vijay spoke of how “he won’t be there anymore”. But Sanjay assumed this meant his brother would not be able to face the world after his wife’s death. In the early hours of April 1, Vijay came to his brother’s room and asked if he could sleep there. “He seemed restless and went to sleep. Around 8.40 am, when I woke up, I saw his room was open. When I entered, I saw he had hanged himself,” Sanjay said, adding that he has not dared to step inside that room since the incident.

Sanjay said that his wife and Vijay’s wife were sisters. In September, 2013, when Sanjay’s mother fell ill, his wife called her sister, Priya, to look after her. Sanjay said that Priya treated his mother like her own. Once his mother passed away, Sanjay’s wife insisted that Priya marry Vijay. “Vijay and Priya developed a liking for each other and, within six months, got married. They loved each other but had problems like any other couple,” said Sanjay.

Sanjay said Vijay left a suicide note, which read: “Main apne akelepan se pareshan ho gaya hoon, jab bhi main apne bachhe se milta hoon, uski maa ki yaad aati hain (I am fed up of my loneliness. Whenever I see my son, I am reminded of his mother).”

Sanjay said his brother’s last rites are yet to be performed. Pointing to the room where the couple committed suicide, he said he won’t enter without offering prayers. He added that his brother should have thought about his son. “His son is currently with our sister, who stays nearby. I will raise him now,” he said.

He recalled the family celebrating Holi on March 13, which also happened to be Vijay’s birthday. “There was so much happiness and we were together as a family. In less than 20 days, our lives have changed. I am still trying to understand the depression they both carried in their hearts,” he said.

