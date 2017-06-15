Locked inside car in the heat, 5-yr-old twins die in Gurgaon

The car at Pataudi in which Harsha and Harshita were trapped. Express The car at Pataudi in which Harsha and Harshita were trapped. Express

Two five-year-old girls, who were twins, died in Gurgaon’s Pataudi area after they were locked inside an old Hyundai Elantra car for over two hours. According to police, the incident occurred around 2 pm in Pataudi’s Jamalpur village, where the girls — Harsha and Harshita — had come to spend their summer holidays at their grandparents’ house.

Their father, Govind, is part of the armed forces and is currently posted in Meerut. The family had moved to Meerut with him. Relatives of the twins suspect that they got locked inside the car while playing with some puppies, which were born outside their grandparents’ home recently. The puppies, they said, stay under the car for shelter.

“The girls spent most of their time sitting inside the car and playing with the puppies. However, usually somebody would accompany them. The car is old and the locks don’t work. Only the driver’s door can be unlocked from the inside, so we would never let them sit in it by themselves,” said their uncle, Vikram. The twins’ 18-year-old cousin, who would usually accompany them, was out for some work on Tuesday afternoon, and it is likely that the girls decided to play in the car by themselves, without the knowledge of their family, police said.

Around 4 pm, the relatives realised the twins were missing, and began searching for them frantically, police said. The old car was one of the first places to be searched, and the girls were discovered inside, seemingly unconscious.

“The family rushed them to Rockland Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The post-mortem has been conducted and the bodies have been handed over to the family,” said ACP Manish Sehgal, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“We are conducting further investigations in the matter but, so far, there seems to be no indication of foulplay,” he added.

The bodies of the children, meanwhile, were cremated in Jamalpur village on Wednesday morning.

“We had girls in our family after a very long time, we believed Lakshmi had come and we were all very fond of them. It is difficult for us to accept this has even happened. The family was supposed to return to Meerut today… but now its just their parents, who are very upset and heartbroken,” said the girls’ uncle.

