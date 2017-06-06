Locked in car for hours, six-year-old boy dies in Delhi’s Rani Bagh

A six-year-boy died due to suffocation after he was accidentally locked in a car in northwest Delhi on Monday. Sonu (6), a resident of Sant Nagar area of Rani Bagh, went missing around 12 pm while he was playing outside his home. Around 3 pm, his father Ramgopal went to the Rani Bagh police station to file a missing person complaint, police said.

Around 4 pm, when Ramgopal was returning home to get a photo of Sonu, the car owner found the boy locked inside his Hyundai Accent and informed police immediately.

Police believe Sonu may have entered the car when the owner was cleaning it, and got trapped inside because of the central locking system. “Prima facie, suffocation and burns due to excessive heat seem to be the cause of death,” said Milind Dumbere, DCP (northwest district).

