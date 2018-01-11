Lock to professor’s room broken, DU principal apologises

The principal of a DU college has apologised to a faculty member after the lock of his room, along with those of three others, was broken and his personal belongings, including photos of B R Ambedkar and Swami Vivekananda, were removed to “rearrange furniture”.

Assistant professor Narendra Nigam of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies said he was out of town, and when he came back Sunday, he found the lock of his room broken, and his “temple”, which had photos of Ambedkar and Vivekananda, taken out “without permission”.

Principal Poonam Verma said the issue was “resolved amicably”. “I told him the college had probably not even informed him (about breaking the lock). It shouldn’t have happened,” she said.

