MCD elections 2017 LIVE: Exit polls predict BJP sweep, AAP could be number three

Polling to elect Delhi’s municipal councillors ended at 5.30 pm here on Sunday with the final tally likely to cross 54 per cent. State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava, “The entire electoral exercise passed off peacefully. The turnout by 4 PM was around 45 per cent and we are very hopeful that the final tally will be beyond 54 per cent, the voting percentage in the 2012 civic body polls in Delhi.”

Both India Today-Axis My India and ABP News C-Voter survey predict a BJP sweep in Delhi with Aam Aadmi Party taking the third spot. The counting of votes will take place on Wednesday April 26.

Here are the LIVE updates:

— Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari expressed joy at the exit poll results and said he was glad to see the findings, MCD victory due to PM Modi’s policies.

— Congress spokesperson Sharmishta Mukherjee has said that if these numbers are right, then we will definitely be worried, as reported by India Today.

— As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, BJP is projected to win between 202-220 seats out of 272 seats. Interestingly, the poll projected that Congress might end up as the second largest party with 19-31 seats followed by AAP with 23 seats.

India Today exit poll results:

BJP – (202-220 seats)

Congress – (19-31 seats)

AAP – (23 seats)

EAST DELHI

BJP – 45-51 seats out of 64

Congress – 04-08 seats

AAP – 06-10 seats

Others – 0-2 seats.

— According to India Today exit poll, out of the 64 seats in East Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to get at least 45-51 seats, while Congress is expected to bag around 04-08 seats. On the other hand, AAP is expected to bag around 6-10 seats in East Delhi with others getting around 0-2 seats.

— According to ABP News-C Voter survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is most likely to win around 218 seats out of 272. The BJP is trailed by the Aam Aadmi Party with 24 seats, and the Congress with 22. Around eight seats were predicted for others. For East Delhi, the ABP News- C Voter survey predicted a BJP win with 47 followed by AAP with 9, the Congress with 6 and others with 2.

–As for North Delhi, the ABP exit poll predicts a BJP momentum here as well with 88 seats, followed by AAP with 6, and the Congress with 7 seats. BJP is likely to sweep South Delhi as well as predicted by the survey with 83, AAP and Congress tie at 9.

ABP News C-Voter survey

BJP – (218)

AAP – (24)

Congress – (22)

Others – (8)

EAST DELHI

BJP – (47)

AAP – (9)

Congress – (6)

Others – (2)

North Delhi

BJP – 88

AAP – 6

Congress – 7

South Delhi

BJP – 83

AAP – 9

Congress – 9

As the poll closed today, Congress and Aam Aadmi party will aim to seize power from the BJP, which has maintained a domination in the MCD for a decade now. Meanwhile, hoping for a third term, the BJP in a high-octane campaign had PM Modi, Smriti Irani, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh seeking votes. Earlier today, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to lash out at State Election Commission over alleged reports of EVM malfunctioning during the MCD elections. “Reports from all over Delhi of EVM malfunction, people with voter slips not allowed to vote. What is SEC doing?” Kejriwal tweeted.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 7:46 pm

