Delhi: Live rounds, boxes of explosives found in Red Fort

Red Fort in New Delhi (Representational Image). Express Photo by Abhinav Saha. Red Fort in New Delhi (Representational Image). Express Photo by Abhinav Saha.

Security agencies were thrown into a tizzy after live rounds and boxes of explosives were found in a well inside the Red Fort. The recovery was made during a clean-up drive of the monument on Saturday following which the NSG was informed, a senior police officer said.

“When the wells inside the Red Fort were being cleaned by the ASI, some ammunition and explosive boxes were discovered in one of the wells behind the publication building. “Police after cordoning the area immediately informed the NSG and army. NSG bomb disposal teams were at the spot,” the officer said.

According to NSG officials, they are inspecting some things they got from the Red Fort. “Five mortars and 44 live rounds were recovered from the well around 5 PM. There were 87 fired rounds that were also found,” an NSG official said. It is suspected to be government ammunition but further probe is underway.