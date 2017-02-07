Live ammunition found inside Red Fort well

Panic gripped the Red Fort on Sunday after security agencies found live rounds of ammunition and boxes of explosives inside a well. DCP (north) Jatin Narwal said the recovery was made during a clean-up drive on Saturday, following which the NSG was informed. “The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) was conducting a clean-up drive when they found the ammunition and explosive boxes inside one of the wells behind the publication building,” said Narwal. “After cordoning the area, police informed the NSG and the Army. NSG bomb disposal teams were called to the spot,” he said. “After inspecting the premises, the team picked up the ammunition on Monday. Five mortars and 44 live rounds were recovered. As many as 87 fired rounds were also found,” police sources said.

Police believe it is government ammunition but further probe is underway.

ASI regional director T R Sharma said, “All the water bodies in the Red Fort premises were being revived and cleaned when the live ammunition was found. The premises have been sealed by the Delhi Police and NSG.”

Sources said there are 16 wells on the premises. “The wells date back to the colonial period. As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the wells and other areas in the Fort are being cleaned. The exercise has thrown light on new archaeological findings, including the live ammunition, ” a source said. The Fort is likely to remain closed on Tuesday.