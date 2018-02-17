Delhi govt directs liquor vends to install CCTV cameras

An official said that through CCTV cameras, activities can be monitored outside the liquor shops. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod) An official said that through CCTV cameras, activities can be monitored outside the liquor shops. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod)

The excise department of the Delhi government has made it mandatory for liquor vends to install CCTV cameras, a move aimed at keeping a tab on all activities outside the outlets. The department has asked all licensees to give a declaration in writing that they have installed CCTV cameras outside the liquor shops for renewal of their licences for the next financial year. According to the department, the CCTV cameras should have a coverage of minimum 50 metres and recordings of 30 days. “Installation of CCTV cameras system having coverage of 50 metres and archival period of 30 days is must for the renewal of licence,” an official said.

The official said that through CCTV cameras, activities can be monitored outside the liquor shops. In November 2016, the Delhi government had launched a drive against public drinking and said that consumption of alcohol in the open, particulary near liquor vends and in vehicles was not merely a safety hazard but a major problem for women safety in the national capital. The government had also given powers to SDMs (Sub-Divisional Magistrates) to prosecute those indulging in open drinking.

