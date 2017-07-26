Light showers likely Wednesday afternoon in Delhi: IMD

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and there has been 3.1 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (File photo) The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and there has been 3.1 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (File photo)

Delhi saw a cloudy Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. IANS quoted an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official as saying: “It will be a generally cloudy sky with light rains or thundershowers likely to occur towards afternoon or evening.”

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and there has been 3.1 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. At 8:30 am, humidity was recorded 85 per cent.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, also a degree below normal.

On Tuesday, a MeT department official said that Delhi-NCR is expected to witness more rain and thunderstorms over the coming weekend. “The city is expected to receive ‘scattered to fairly wide spread’ rainfall over the next four days with “peak activity” likely to occur on Saturday,” said the official.

On Monday, the maximum and the minimum temperatures were recorded 33.4° and 26.5° Celsius respectively.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd