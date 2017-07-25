Light rains keep mercury down in Delhi

People enjoy the cool weather after a spell of rains at Red Fort in New Delhi ahead of the arrival of Monsoon. (PTI Photo) People enjoy the cool weather after a spell of rains at Red Fort in New Delhi ahead of the arrival of Monsoon. (PTI Photo)

Mercury plunged to settle at 32.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in the national capital which witnessed light rains in some parts. The Safdarjung observatory, figure of which is considered official for the city, recorded 3.3 mm rainfall till 8.30am and 1.1 mm till 5.30 pm, said a Met department official. Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded 2.8, 1.4 and 0.2 mm rains, respectively, between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM. The maximum temperature settled at 32.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, the official said.

The Met office has forecast overcast skies along with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 33 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 33.4 and 26.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

