Light rains in Delhi bring down the mercury levels

Rain lashes Delhi, bringing respite for the residents of the national capital (Source: Express photo/file) Rain lashes Delhi, bringing respite for the residents of the national capital (Source: Express photo/file)

People in Delhi got some respite from the scorching sun and intense heat following frequent cloudy spells and light rains in some parts of the city on Thursday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 34.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season’s average while the minimum temperature was pegged at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, said a MeT department official. Humidity levels in the city also ranged between 71 and 52 per cent.

The meteorological department has also forecast cloudy conditions with a possibility of thunder and lightning on Friday. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 39 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the weatherman said.

Delhiites were experiencing high mercury levels in the last few days with maximum temperature reaching 48 degree Celsius in some parts of the city on June 5. On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were

recorded at 37.2 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd