Light rain, mercury set to dip in Delhi today

Temperatures in Delhi are going to dip over the next five days, officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Light showers are expected during the Republic Day parade on Thursday morning and moderate rain is expected towards the afternoon. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be 20 degrees and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The minimum was 12.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

Day temperatures will drop starting Friday when the maximum is expected to be 17 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The cold weather will be accompanied by dense fog and cold days are expected till January-end.