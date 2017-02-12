LG office raked up issue of illegal appointments in DCW, Swati Maliwal tells HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo) Delhi High Court (File Photo)

The Lieutenant Governor’s office had “raked up” the issue of irregular appointments in Delhi’s women’s panel to sidetrack the payment of salaries to people hired to work on various women’s helplines, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has alleged in the Delhi High Court. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson has contended that people were engaged on short-term contracts for three months to ensure that its various helplines, programmes and cells for women in distress continue to function till the Delhi government sanctions staff for the purpose. The DCW made the submission in a counter affidavit supporting the plea of 97 workers employed by it, who have moved the high court seeking payment of salaries from September 2016 onwards. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who is hearing the matter, had in December last year directed DCW to disburse 50 per cent arrears of salary to 62 workers. On January 18, the relief was extended to 35 others who had moved the court subsequently.

Watch what else is making news:



The court had also directed the Commission to provide records of the staff appointed by it without approval of the LG after the LG’s office contended that the records were not accessible. Terming the contention as “completely false”, DCW has claimed that all records pertaining to these appointments were provided to the LG’s office in October 2016 and were returned to it only in January 2017.

The DCW chief’s reaction came after the LG office in an affidavit claimed that Maliwal had “no power or authority to arbitrarily, unilaterally, unauthorisedly engage or appoint employees” in DCW and should have approached the competent authority if more manpower was needed.

In the affidavit, the DCW chief has contended that the present plea was a result of “gross failure” of its Member Secretary, appointed by the LG, to comply with its repeated directions to disburse salaries to the workers.

The Member Secretary had refused to disburse the salaries on the ground that prior approval of the LG and Department of Women and Child Development of Delhi government were required. Maliwal has contended that under the DCW Act, the Commission had the power to approve and sanction expenditure incurred and likely to be incurred during a financial year and no prior approval of any authority was required.

The power to sanction salaries was only delegated to the Member Secretary whose “omission” to pay salaries to the petitioner workers was “patently illegal and clearly malafide” and had created a crisis in the DCW, she claimed.