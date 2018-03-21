39 Indians killed
  • LG has rejected doorstep ration delivery scheme, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

LG has rejected doorstep ration delivery scheme, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today tweeted that he made repeated requests to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for a meeting on the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, which was cleared by the Cabinet earlier this month.

Written by Sourav Roy Barman | New Delhi | Published: March 21, 2018 2:57 pm
LG has rejected doorstep ration delivery scheme, says Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Lt Governor Anil Baijal has “rejected” the AAP government’s proposed doorstep delivery of ration scheme (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)
Related News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said Lt Governor Anil Baijal has “rejected” the AAP government’s proposed doorstep delivery of ration scheme. He tweeted that he made repeated requests to Baijal for a meeting on the proposed scheme, which was cleared by the Cabinet earlier this month.

“V sad that Hon’ble LG has rejected doorstep delivery of ration scheme. I had repeatedly requested him to give me an audience before taking a decision but he did not. Feeling really really sad that such imp proposals are becoming victims of petty politics,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Lt Governor’s office hasn’t responded to the chief minister’s statement yet.

Earlier, the AAP government and Raj Niwas had clashed over the doorstep delivery of public services scheme.

The Cabinet had approved the scheme in November 2017. However, it was after a prolonged back and forth that the scheme was finally cleared by Baijal in January this year.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. S
    SHIVRAJ SINGH KASANA
    Mar 21, 2018 at 4:45 pm
    KEJRIWAL MUST SAY SORRY TO LG SIR AND GIVE AN AFFADAVIT THAT IN FUTURE NOT CONTEST ANY ELECTION AND DISSOLVE AAP.KUDOS TO LG SIR FOR NOT ALLOWING DELHI ELECTED GOVERNMENT TO WORK. BHARAT MATA KI JAI S.S.KASANA
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Mita Agrawal
      Mar 21, 2018 at 4:28 pm
      Why an elected ruler answerable to a selected LG. If he is more powerful then why election?
      (13)(9)
      Reply
      1. Sriram Kalpathi
        Mar 21, 2018 at 3:48 pm
        People are not allowed to be given ration at door step by AAP government. Why LG is punishing the people day in and day out for electing AAP.
        (17)(2)
        Reply
        1. Rajdeep Anand
          Mar 21, 2018 at 3:40 pm
          Raita King, just wait your time out. You aren't getting any seats in Delhi in the next election!
          (5)(15)
          Reply
          1. S
            Sridhar
            Mar 21, 2018 at 3:28 pm
            One person has made advance booking for a side window seat in hell. Good luck
            (11)(2)
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments
            Most Read
            Best of Express
            Buzzing Now
            Top News
            Adda
            Mar 21: Latest News