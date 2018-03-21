LG has rejected doorstep ration delivery scheme, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said Lt Governor Anil Baijal has “rejected” the AAP government’s proposed doorstep delivery of ration scheme. He tweeted that he made repeated requests to Baijal for a meeting on the proposed scheme, which was cleared by the Cabinet earlier this month.
“V sad that Hon’ble LG has rejected doorstep delivery of ration scheme. I had repeatedly requested him to give me an audience before taking a decision but he did not. Feeling really really sad that such imp proposals are becoming victims of petty politics,” Kejriwal tweeted.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 21, 2018
The Lt Governor’s office hasn’t responded to the chief minister’s statement yet.
Earlier, the AAP government and Raj Niwas had clashed over the doorstep delivery of public services scheme.
The Cabinet had approved the scheme in November 2017. However, it was after a prolonged back and forth that the scheme was finally cleared by Baijal in January this year.
- Mar 21, 2018 at 4:45 pmKEJRIWAL MUST SAY SORRY TO LG SIR AND GIVE AN AFFADAVIT THAT IN FUTURE NOT CONTEST ANY ELECTION AND DISSOLVE AAP.KUDOS TO LG SIR FOR NOT ALLOWING DELHI ELECTED GOVERNMENT TO WORK. BHARAT MATA KI JAI S.S.KASANAReply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 4:28 pmWhy an elected ruler answerable to a selected LG. If he is more powerful then why election?Reply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 3:48 pmPeople are not allowed to be given ration at door step by AAP government. Why LG is punishing the people day in and day out for electing AAP.Reply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 3:40 pmRaita King, just wait your time out. You aren't getting any seats in Delhi in the next election!Reply
- Mar 21, 2018 at 3:28 pmOne person has made advance booking for a side window seat in hell. Good luckReply
