LG has rejected doorstep ration delivery scheme, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said Lt Governor Anil Baijal has “rejected” the AAP government’s proposed doorstep delivery of ration scheme. He tweeted that he made repeated requests to Baijal for a meeting on the proposed scheme, which was cleared by the Cabinet earlier this month.

“V sad that Hon’ble LG has rejected doorstep delivery of ration scheme. I had repeatedly requested him to give me an audience before taking a decision but he did not. Feeling really really sad that such imp proposals are becoming victims of petty politics,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Lt Governor’s office hasn’t responded to the chief minister’s statement yet.

Earlier, the AAP government and Raj Niwas had clashed over the doorstep delivery of public services scheme.

The Cabinet had approved the scheme in November 2017. However, it was after a prolonged back and forth that the scheme was finally cleared by Baijal in January this year.

