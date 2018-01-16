The trigger for doorstep delivery of medicines: Not enough online takers

The mechanism envisioned by the government involves call centres for different services and a team of ‘mobile sahayaks (helpers)’ to deliver the service (Thinkstock) The mechanism envisioned by the government involves call centres for different services and a team of ‘mobile sahayaks (helpers)’ to deliver the service (Thinkstock)

At the heart of the government’s doorstep delivery of services scheme is the fact that, as per its records, only eight per cent of consumers avail online services. The rest continue to visit government offices. The mechanism envisioned by the government involves call centres for different services and a team of ‘mobile sahayaks (helpers)’ to deliver the service.

Citing the example of someone applying for a new driver’s licence, an official said, “The person needs to call up the call centre, register their details and submit their address. Thereafter, the agency would assign a helper, who will visit the applicant’s residence, scan their documents, get their fingerprints and other biometric details and finish the process. This way, people who don’t have access to internet, or aren’t comfortable with it, will not be at a loss.”

The applicant will be charged a nominal fee which is yet to be decided, the official said. “There will also be an in-built mechanism to rate the performance of the helper. If anyone misbehaves, or if there are complaints, there will be a probe,” the official said.

