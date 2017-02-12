LG asks Chief Secretary to look into ‘arbitrary selection’ by DSSSB

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. (File photo) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. (File photo)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has asked Delhi Chief Secretary M M Kuttty to look into allegations of corruption in the recruitment process of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board and sought a report. The LG’s directions came days after Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta raised the issue of alleged corruption before him based on the complaint by one Shweta, a resident of North Delhi Jharodha. In a written communication to Gupta on February 6, Baijal said he has sent the complaint of alleged corruption to Kuttty for “appropriate action” and a report has been sought.

The Subordinate Services Selection Board comes under the Delhi government.

Following the development, the BJP leader in a statement said there are allegations of arbitrary selection of candidates by the Subordinate Services Selection Board and even those names appeared which had not applied.

“Besides corruption, allegations of other serious irregularities have also been made against DSSSB with evidence by the eligible candidates,” he said in the letter.