LG Anil Baijal orders immediate removal encroachments on major Delhi roads

Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed authorities to remove encroachments on 29 major roads, including the busy stretch from ITO to Vikas Marg, Aurbindo Marg, Kalindi Kunj Road and M B Road, in what appeared to be a strong move to de-congest city streets. The LG has asked all municipal corporations to launch an immediate crackdown on temporary encroachments, such as parked vehicles, and penalising those contractors of the local bodies who were allowing such parking on roads.

The move comes within a week of the Delhi High Court ordering removal of encroachment from pavements on a permanent basis.

The LG has directed each agency concerned to draw up an action plan within three days to remove encroachment from the roads. He also ordered that the removal of encroachment and road blocks be video-graphed.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Baijal and attended by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary M M Kutty, Special CP (Traffic) Ajay Kashyap, among others. Among the 29 major roads that will be made encroachment-free include the stretch from ITO to Vikas Marg, M B Road cut to IGNOU Crossing, Khajuri Chowk to Chilla Border on Pusa Road, Nizamuddin to Badarpur Flyover on Mathura Road, Aurobindo Marg, CDR Chowk to Petro Pump on Mehrauli Gurgaon Road, Sarita Vihar Red Light to Kalindi Kunj Flyover, Chirag Dili to Crossing to Savitri Flyover and Vijay Nagar to Burari.

Encroachment on these road stretches is one of the major reasons which causes heavy traffic congestion in both morning as well as evening peak hours.

In the meeting, it was noted that the local bodies were statutorily empowered to remove the encroachments and PWD will ensure logistical assistance to the respective local body in cases of roads that are maintained by it. Baijal directed all the agencies to work in a time-bound manner, laying down a three weeks deadline for necessary action following the due process of law. “The LG directed the urban development department to be the nodal department by creating a special cell which will monitor the stretch-wise action taken by the local bodies on a weekly basis,” the LG office said in a statement.

It stated that a standard operating procedure will be devised in coordination with the agencies concerned to prevent re-encroachment in cases where action has been taken.

