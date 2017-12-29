LG Anil Baijal-Manish Sisodia spat on doorstep delivery of services escalates

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi LG Anil Baijal issued statements accusing each other of portraying a mistaken perspective on the issue. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi LG Anil Baijal issued statements accusing each other of portraying a mistaken perspective on the issue. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

The spat between the AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi over doorstep delivery of government services escalated on Thursday, with both issuing statements accusing the other of portraying a wrong perspective on the issue.

“A misplaced parallel is being drawn between the current proposal and e-commerce. There is no technology so far to download pizza… whereas most of the proposed services in the government’s proposal can be… online. Moreover, delivery of pizza… can also not be compared with the documents proposed to be delivered through the ‘mobile sahayaks’ as the latter would involve sensitive personal information. Further, unlike e-commerce, a business-to-consumer transaction, the government has to be more sensitive and responsive to safety and security concerns in the proposed system… a government-to-consumer transaction,” a statement issued by L-G Anil Baijal’s office said. His statement was in response to the one made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia comparing delivery of services to that of pizzas.

Meanwhile, the government, in a statement issued on Thursday, said: “The example of pizza delivery, gas cylinders and insurance was given to counter some of the objections raised by the L-G.” The government also said that while many services are already digitised end-to-end, a large number of people are unable to use it. “Internet is not an easy medium for everyone to use; many are not tech-savvy enough to use the internet,” statement maintained.

The L-G’s office, however, said Baijal had advised the government to make “end-to-end digitisation… This would eliminate human interface and would be effective against corruption.”

