Let your daughter study: Delhi HC to woman

A 17-year-old girl, who fled home because she was allegedly beaten up by her mother regularly, can now pursue her education, thanks to an order of the Delhi High Court. A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the girl’s mother and her counsel to find a school where she could seek admission.

Police could also help them in the endeavour, the bench said. Sending the girl back home, the bench took an undertaking from the mother that she would not be a hindrance to her daughter’s education and strictly directed her to not beat her up.

Earlier, the mother’s counsel had filed a writ petition in the High Court Tuesday, saying her daughter was missing from her home in Fatehpur Beri since May 2. The mother, a widow, who works as a daily wager, said in her plea that she had come to know that her daughter was staying with her elder sister. Police could trace her daughter, and bring her back, the plea said.

The girl told the court that she fled home as her mother would beat her up. She had also forced her to drop out in Class IX, the girl said, adding that she wanted to continue her studies. The woman, however, said her daughter dropped out of school on her own. The matter has been posted for further hearing on June 23.

