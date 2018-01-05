Let Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board rehabilitate JJ colonies: CM Kejriwal to L-G Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

CITING THE Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) attempts to redevelop Kathputli Colony, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to L-G Anil Baijal, asking him to “transfer all JJ bastis on DDA land parcels” in the area to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

In his letter, Kejriwal noted that as per DUSIB records, there are 675 JJ clusters in Delhi, of which 33 are on DDA land. As per the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the “mandate” on these slums is with the DDA.

He asked the L-G to transfer these to the government on the same “terms and conditions” that it offered a private player in 2009.

“I request the L-G, who is also the DDA chairman, to transfer all JJ bastis on DDA land parcels to DUSIB/GNCTD for rehabilitation on the same terms and conditions on which the land has been transferred to M/S Raheja Developers in Kathputli Colony. The government will rehabilitate all JJ bastis within three years.”

Kathputli Colony was selected as Delhi’s first in-situ redevelopment project, and an agreement was signed between DDA and Raheja Developers in 2009.

However, residents have alleged violation of the terms of agreement, as well as provisions of the Delhi Master Plan 2012. Last year, the DDA razed the colony.

In his letter, Kejriwal said, “…Despite the work having been awarded to M/S Raheja Developer in the year 2009, much progress has not been made. In this connection, it is submitted that DUSIB was created as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for rehabilitation of all the JJ bastis in Delhi.”

