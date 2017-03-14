Less time left to conduct civic polls using ballot papers: Delhi SEC

The Delhi State Election Commission on Tuesday said very less time was left for holding the municipal elections using ballot papers instead of EVMs, as sought by the AAP government. State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava said that if the Delhi government wants voting through ballot papers, rules have to be amended first, which was a time-consuming exercise.

Watch what else is making news:

He said that the Commission has made all preparations for civic body elections keeping in mind use of EVMs only, adding that as per his views, there is no possibility of “tampering with” the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Srivastava’s remarks came hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed Chief Secretary M M Kutty to write to the Commission with request to hold civic body polls through ballot papers.

“We have sent our comments on all secured points of EVMs to the Delhi government. The Commission has made all preparations for the polls keeping in mind use of EVMs only. “If the government wants voting to be held through ballot papers in MCD polls, rules have to be amended first as we are governed by rules,” Srivastava said while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.

EVMs were used in MCD elections in 2007 and 2012. Bypolls to some municipal seats had also been held in 2013 and 2016 through EVMs as well, he said. “I have told the government that as election dates have already been announced and in view of this, we don’t have much time left. “I have also told the government that there is no problem in holding MCD elections through EVMs. I have now left it to the government which has to take a final call,” Srivastava said. Asked about who has powers to amend rules, Srivastava said that powers of the central government are delegated to the L-G who can only amend the existing rules.

He said that for conducting polls through ballot papers, the Commission should have ballot boxes, which are not made currently and also, we have to print papers. Talking about the security measures, the State Election Commissioner said, “EVMs are checked twice. Before the sealing of EVMs, they are sent to RO (returning officers). Thereafter, EVMs are sealed and checked in presence of candidates. Also, before the counting, EVMs are also opened before candidates.”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal expressed reservations about electronic voting machines and sought the use of ballot papers in the upcoming civic body polls in the national capital. In his note to the Chief Secretary, Kejriwal said, “Since the time left is very little, CS should get prepared a proposal for making necessary amendments to the rules and ensure that the proposal reaches LG by this evening through proper channels…

“If the proposal needs Cabinet approval before being sent to LG, the same may be convened today.” The move comes close on the heels of Mayawati questioning the “reliability” of electronic voting machines (EVMs). She had alleged that they were tampered with in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, where her party suffered a debacle.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now