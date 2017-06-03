Less than 5% drains desilted so far: Delhi Congress

“The seriousness of the Delhi government’s preparations to face the rainy season is reflected by the records showing that just 49 of the 327 PWD drains were desilted by May 29,” said Ajay Maken. “The seriousness of the Delhi government’s preparations to face the rainy season is reflected by the records showing that just 49 of the 327 PWD drains were desilted by May 29,” said Ajay Maken.

The Delhi Congress on Saturday raised alarm over the ‘threat’ of water-logging in the capital in the upcoming rainy season, as “less than 5 per cent drains under the Public Works Department (PWD) have been desilted so far” against the deadline of June 15. The AAP government and BJP-ruled municipal corporations are involved in “blame game” and are shifting responsibilities on one another, and the danger of water-logging in the city is looming large, said Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken.

“The seriousness of the Delhi government’s preparations to face the rainy season is reflected by the records showing that just 49 of the 327 PWD drains were desilted by May 29,” he said. Even though the target of desilting of drains is fixed on June 15, the tender for cleaning the majors drains in the city was invited on May 29, he alleged.

“Despite being taken to task by the courts, the Delhi government and municipal corporations have not woken up from their slumber,” Maken said. The water-logging will also invite epidemics like dengue and chikungunya that have emerged as new health hazards in the national capital, he added.

