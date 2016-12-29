Leopard captured in Gurgaon

The leopard after being contained, in Gurgaon’s Malhaka village on Wednesday. Manoj Kumar The leopard after being contained, in Gurgaon’s Malhaka village on Wednesday. Manoj Kumar

Less than a fortnight after a leopard was beaten to death by residents of Mandawar village in Gurgaon’s Sohna area, a four-year-old male leopard ventured into Mewat’s Malhaka village, keeping villagers as well as forest department officials on their toes for several hours.

According to officials, the leopard ventured into the village around 11 am on Wednesday, and was captured at 6 pm. “We arrived in the village around noon, and finally caught the animal around 6 pm. Our initial attempts to use a tranquiliser failed because of the tall crops within which the animal hid,” said an official from the forest department.

Shyam Sunder, the District Forest Officer of Gurgaon, said, “This leopard appears to have ventured into the village from the Aravalli forest range. We will conduct a medical examination and keep it under observation for two days after which, if everything seems normal, it will be released into the wild.”