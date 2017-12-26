Lens on diesel vehicles as Delhi prepares for pollution fight

Restrictions were imposed on entry of heavy vehicles to Delhi when the smog situation peaked in November. Express photo Restrictions were imposed on entry of heavy vehicles to Delhi when the smog situation peaked in November. Express photo

The regulatory aspect of Delhi’s air action plan is likely to include measures such as prevention of diesel vehicles entering the capital during smog episodes and the use of “precipitation scavenging” — ranging from water cannons to trucks with spray jets attached to them. This is besides the deployment of environment marshals across the city.

The proposed plan, officials said, has two components – a constructive plan with specific targets, which officials aim to start from January 2018 and will continue till the target are reached. The regulatory plan, on the other hand, will vary depending on the seasons — from March till June next year and from October till February 2019, said sources.

While some of the measures suggested in the regulatory plan, such as “ensuring that 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles” do not ply in the city and linking of PUC certificates with the annual vehicle insurance has been suggested before. Sources said, “The plan has also said that no diesel vehicles apart from essential services be allowed to ply in Delhi in smog-like situations. This has successfully been enforced in countries such as France, so it is not without precedent. This is key.”

The source also said that the regulatory action will also focus on “precipatory scavenging” – a method by which airborne pollutants are attached to precipitation elements and deposited on the earth’s surface. “Apart from water cannons – that had been used in China – we are also looking at attempting high tower spray from all high-rises in Delhi. If water cannons are not feasible, the Delhi government might hire water trucks, which will have motor and spray jets attached to them,” the source added.

Sources maintained that the Delhi Jal Board would be working to ensure that recycled water is used for the same.

The government will also crack down specifically on lane driving and traffic management to ensure that congestion is reduced, sources said, adding that as per the air action plan, “head constables will be empowered with challaning power to take action against visibly polluting vehicles and overloaded vehicles.”

The source said, “All entry point to Delhi will have radar-based pollution-checking devices, while all visibly polluting vehicles are planned to be removed from the roads within a period of eight months. There is a need to strictly enforce lane driving and take action against overloaded goods vehicles.”

Apart from this, the plan has also stressed on the need to strengthen the enforcement wing through the “creation of additional posts”, said sources, while adding that “a road matrix has to be prepared by the transport department because this will be essential in ensuring that no vehicles are parked along congested lanes and roads.”

“All construction sites need to be checked every week and coal has to be prohibited completely in hotels. Apart from this, the government is also planning to have two civil defence volunteers who will check illegal burning and douse fires,” added the source.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App