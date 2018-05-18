Leader of gang that lifted ATMs in Gurgaon held

The accused was arrested while police were investigating a case of ATM theft. (File) The accused was arrested while police were investigating a case of ATM theft. (File)

Gurgaon Police has arrested the leader of a gang, which used to steal entire ATMs. The man, identified as Istak, whose gang had been involved in 17 cases of lifting ATMs, was arrested from the city’s Panchgaon Chowk following a tip-off. Police said the 30-year-old accused, who hails from Mewat, was remanded to three days in police custody. During questioning, the accused confessed that his gang was involved in 30 cases involving ATM thefts, including lifting of machines.

“He said a man named Shahid also a resident of Mewat, formed a gang of ATM thieves, who use belts to steal machines. The would attach the belts to the machine on one side, and tug at them using a pick up truck on the other, until the machine was detached. They then board them onto a truck and run away,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

The machines, police said, used to be taken to hilly areas, where they were cut open and cash was taken out.

“They usually targeted unguarded machines, and the vehicles they use were also stolen. They kept weapons and gas cutters during the crime,” said the PRO.

The accused was arrested while police were investigating a case of ATM theft. One ATM and Rs 10,000 in cash were seized from him. The gang, which is believed to consist of “5 or 6 members”, also stole tyres, police officials said. “As of now, it does not appear to be a very big gang. But they have been active over the last few month,” said PRO Kumar.

