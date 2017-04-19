Lay pipeline for supply of recycled water: NGT to Delhi government

National Green Tribunal (File Photo) National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

Voicing concern over wastage of water, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to submit a detailed report on the laying of a dedicated pipeline to supply recycled water in South Delhi. A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim ordered the AAP government, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to convene a meeting in this regard and take immediate steps to prevent water wastage.

“Principal Secretary Urban Development of Delhi will be the Chairman of this committee and the other senior-most officer of the department in question will participate in the meeting. The report shall be filed within two weeks after serving copy on the applicant’s counsel.

“By mutual agreement the date of meeting is fixed on April 27 and the report shall be filed by May 5. NCT of Delhi is also directed to consider the use STP water for the green belt also,” the bench, also comprising Expert Member Nagin Nanda, said.

It directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure that the quality of water, which will be provided through the pipeline, was within the prescribed parameters.

During the hearing, the DJB counsel told the bench that the Jal Board was ready to lay the pipeline if the cost is borne by either SDMC or DDA.

The direction came during the hearing of a plea filed by Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who claimed to be associated with an NGO working in the field of ground water conservation.

He has sought directions to the SDMC to stop construction of rain water harvesting system in a nearby park near the Chhattarpur temple in South Delhi and restriction on ground water usage through borewells.

The petitioner has also sought directions for the use of recycled treated water from DJB’s sewage treatment plant at Qutub Metro Station to avoid wastage of water.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now