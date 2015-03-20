Lawyers protest at law minister D V Sadananda Gowda’s house, announce march

The lawyers, who began their protest at 8.30 am outside Gowda’s residence, were invited by the minister to discuss the issue at his residence.

Feeling let down by the delay in implementation of the Union Law Minister’s assurance to bring in the Bill to enhance the pecuniary jurisdiction of Delhi district courts in the Budget session, scores of lawyers staged a two-hour long protest outside minister D V Sadananda Gowda’s residence on Thursday.

The lawyers, who began their protest at 8.30 am outside Gowda’s residence, were invited by the minister to discuss the issue at his residence around 10 am. But the lawyers asked the minister to speak to them at the entry gate.

“The co-ordination committee members were invited by the law minster to have a direct dialogue with him at his residence. But we asked him to come to the entry gate and hold a dialogue outside, in the presence of all lawyers,” advocate R K Wadhwa, chairman, co-ordination committee of all district court bar association, said.

During the brief exchange that took place outside the minster’s residence, the lawyers placed the assurance letter that was jointly drafted by them and the BJP state unit during the Delhi polls. “We gave him the assurance letter that he had given to us during the polls, stating that the matter of pecuniary jurisdiction would be expedited during the Budget session. He told us that the government is considering to make the law uniform across all states, which would take time and that a draft Bill was being worked out. We asked him to address our issue in particular. However, the minister said he cannot give a specific timeframe on when the Bill will be placed,” Wadhwa said.

The committee has now decided to continue the strike. “We will hold a march on March 24 at India Gate. We will also hold a general body meeting every two days to decide the future course of action on the ongoing agitation,” advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, convenor of the committee, said.

