Law faculty students move Delhi HC against cops

Students at the Delhi University Law Faculty have filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking action against police personnel, who had allegedly assaulted students and journalists during violence at Ramjas College.

The plea has sought direction to constitute an independent committee of senior officers of the Delhi Police to probe the incident. Law student Tarun Narang, in the plea, has sought lodging an FIR under various sections of the IPC, including assaulting a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty, against the officers and others who allegedly harassed women students and journalists. It also urged the HC to issue guidelines to law enforcement agencies while dealing with students and media on university campuses.