Lathi charged by police during protest, says AAP

AAP members alleged that the police, without warning, ordered a lathi charge as they were marching towards Parliament. AAP members alleged that the police, without warning, ordered a lathi charge as they were marching towards Parliament.

Members of AAP and the Delhi Police faced off at Sansad Marg Monday, during a protest against the sealing drive in the capital. AAP members alleged that the police, without warning, ordered a lathi charge as they were marching towards Parliament. “We were protesting against the sealing drive and walking towards Patel Chowk when police lathi charged us. Many were badly injured,” AAP MLA Rakhi Birla claimed.

Delhi Police, however, denied that any lathi charge had taken place, and said minimal force was used to restrain AAP members as Section 144 was imposed in the area owing to the Budget Session and the Beating Retreat.

“During the protest by AAP workers at Parliament street, Delhi Police had designated a place for protesters after meeting them. Most of the protesters gathered there. However, a splinter group of around 50 reached Patel Chowk and wanted to march towards Parliament. They were briefed by senior officers and requested to go to the designated place of protest. Even after multiple requests and warnings, they refused to go. These protesters jostled with police, who tried to stop them. Minimal force was used to restrain them. They were detained at Parliament Street police station and let off after some time. Eight police personnel sustained injury in this process, and legal action is being taken for this violation of law,” said Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App