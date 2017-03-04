Latest tragedy reminds Odh community of risks in work

Following the deaths of five men from the Odh community in Sanjay Colony’s Bhatti Mines area last year, another person from the community lost his life after he was electrocuted in Gurgaon on February 18. The latest tragedy has once again reminded the community about the risks involved in the work they do. Primarily known as earth diggers, the Odhs had switched to digging trenches and tunnels after the Bhatti Mines closed in the early 1990s. Like most before him, the victim, Rampal (29), also died due to electrocution. He was digging a 250-metre tunnel to lay an internet cable in Gurgaon’s Sector 50 when he was electrocuted. His friend, Surender, said he came out of the trench for a smoke when he saw Rampal’s head shaking. He and his fellow workers rushed Rampal to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Surender added that he and Rampal had worked together for the past eight years, digging trenches and tunnels in Noida, Gurgaon and Delhi.

Pointing to a photo of Rampal on the table in his house, Surender said it was taken on the day he died. “After his death, the family realised this is the only photo of Rampal and had it framed,” he said.

Having skipped work for the last 13 days, Surender said it is time for him to get back as he has run out of money. “Our job is very risky, but we don’t get other jobs very easily,” he said.

Rampal is survived by his two children, wife, mother and a younger brother who is in the same profession. His brother said the job in Gurgaon was for two days, for which they were being paid Rs 2,000. “As we could not complete the work, we didn’t get the money,” he said.

Rampal’s family said they contacted the owner of the firm as well as the contractor, but no one turned up at their house.

“The company officials called us to the office on March 6 to decide on the compensation. We will not go to court as the wait for compensation that way is endless. Two years ago, a man from our community passed away and his family was granted Rs 13 lakh as compensation by a consumer court. But the company appealed in the Delhi High Court and the case has been dragging on ever since,” Manoj, a relative, said.

According to police, a case has been registered at Sadar police station in Gurgaon under IPC section 304 A (death due to negligence) and investigation is underway.