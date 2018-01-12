Last year saw 8% dip in accidents in Delhi

According to police, the number of accidents increase as the number of vehicles go up in the city, which is “an innate characteristic of a metropolitan city…” (Representational Image) According to police, the number of accidents increase as the number of vehicles go up in the city, which is “an innate characteristic of a metropolitan city…” (Representational Image)

As per the annual report card released by Delhi Police, a total of 6,456 accidents took place in 2017 — an 8.6% decrease from 7,067 accidents in 2016.

Stating that the decrease in accidents was because of strict enforcement drives undertaken by traffic police, Special CP (Traffic) Depender Pathak said: “We had analysed the cause of accidents, time and place, and type of offending vehicles to plan our strategy accordingly. We deployed night-time checking of offending vehicles, and night patrolling groups of traffic police.”

However, apart from juggling between traffic enforcement, regulation and management, the Traffic Police also had to grapple with 108 accident-prone spots in the capital — with over 1,505 persons killed in accidents in 2017.

According to police, the number of accidents increase as the number of vehicles go up in the city, which is “an innate characteristic of a metropolitan city…”

According to data, the number of motor vehicles in Delhi has increased by 50 times between 1971 and 2017. While over 1,08,00,000 vehicles have been registered in Delhi till last year, road length has only increased four times till 2011.

“The differential rate of increase in vehicle numbers and road length has resulted in very high vehicle density. In this scenario, traffic management and smooth flow of traffic in Delhi is a challenge,” Pathak said.

Data also showed that over 6 million motorists were booked last year and Rs 94.25 crore collected as fines for violation of traffic rules. Illegal parking and not using seat belts were the biggest offences, inviting 10.37 and 5.93 lakh challans respectively.

