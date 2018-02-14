Laser, infrared sensor cameras as police plan to monitor Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Policemen manning traffic in the thick of pollution at the Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 131117 Delhi Traffic Policemen manning traffic in the thick of pollution at the Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 131117

In order to monitor traffic volume on the capital’s roads, the Delhi Traffic Police is planning to install laser and infrared sensor cameras. According to Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) Dependra Pathak, the Ministry of Home Affairs has given its approval for the project and a detailed project report will be prepared within three months.

Pathak was speaking at the ‘Delhi Matters’ conference on ‘Mobility in Delhi and NCR- Traffic, Transport and Commuting’, on Tuesday. “We will put up gantry-mounted cameras in the entire city to measure the volume of traffic. These will give us an almost 100% accurate count of vehicles. Looking for solutions without these numbers is tough. We have looked at similar projects in Japan and Singapore, which use multi-directional cameras,” he said.

Pathak said the data from the cameras will be fed into the MTNL Cyber Highway that police are currently using. As per Transport Department data, there are over 11 million vehicles registered in Delhi, with 1 million vehicles being added every year.

Pathak said the new system will also help with historical traffic pattern analysis. “Between November and February, VVIP movement in the city increases. This causes issues on the route between Gurgaon-Dhaula Kuan. The pattern analysis will help inform our traffic management decisions on the ground,” he said.

The conference was also attended by DTC commissioner, Varsha Joshi and NHAI member, Rohit Kumar. Speaking about Delhi’s long-pending demand for buses, Joshi said the department is trying to procure 2,000 buses — 1,000 under DTC and 1,000 under the cluster scheme.

“The DTC has to build its inventory and start maintenance. When low-floor buses were brought in, they came with a contract that they would be maintained by the manufacturers. This killed operations in DTC’s maintenance department. With standard floor buses coming in, this will be revived. Maintenance of low-floor buses by them will also start,” Joshi said.

