Laptop, bag stolen from ex-MLA Vijay Jolly’s car

Two bike-borne men allegedly broke the rear window of BJP leader Vijay Jolly’s car, and decamped with his laptop, digital camera and a few documents in south Delhi’s Saket. The incident took place Wednesday when Jolly had left his car and was eating golgappa nearby. Police said Jolly had left his Sangam Vihar office around 7.30 pm and was going to Janakpuri.

“On the way, he stopped at a golgappa stall in Lado Sarai. While he was having chaat with a friend, a couple told him that two men had broken into his car,” an officer said.

Jolly said the eyewitnesses told him that two motorcycle-borne men broke the car window and took away his black shoulder bag containing a digital camera, laptop and some letters addressed to senior party leaders.

“The men sped away on a black motorcycle,” the former Delhi BJP MLA said.

Jolly said he followed the motorcycle, that didn’t have a numberplate, and spotted it near a wine shop in Lado Sarai. However, they managed to flee.

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said a case has been registered and a search is on to nab the accused.

