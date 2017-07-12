Lamborghini driver picked up but police say not at fault

From the CCTV footage. (File) From the CCTV footage. (File)

Three days after a 28-year-old man was killed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in an accident involving a Swift Dzire, a Lamborghini and an Eeco van, Gautam Buddha Nagar police traced down the driver of the luxury car, while maintaining he was “not at fault”.

“The luxury vehicle has been traced to Italica Motors Private Limited, located on Mathura Road in Delhi. The Lamborghini was being driven by Vaibhav Singh. The driver has maintained he was not at fault since the Swift Dzire was trying to overtake his car. In order to save himself, he moved towards the left and hit the Eeco car. Despite that, the role of the Lamborghini driver is still under investigation,” said a police officer investigating the case. The driver of the Eeco had died in the accident.

A minute-long CCTV footage of the accident purportedly shows a Swift Dzire in the right lane hitting a white Lamborghini and zipping past, after which the luxury vehicle hits a Maruti Eeco van, which turns turtle and gets thrown towards the bushes by the roadside. The incident took place near Stellar Apartments in Noida Sector 135 around 4 pm on July 8.

“While investigation is underway, CCTV footage clearly shows that the Swift Dzire had tried to overtake the Lamborghini from the right-most lane. Due to this, the Lamborghini suddenly swerved towards the left and hit the Maruti Eeco vehicle, which was plying in the third lane. The Eeco car somersaulted thrice before it hit the bushes,” said said Vedpal Singh Pundir, SHO, Expressway police station. A resident of Mandawali village in Delhi, 28-year-old Arshad Ahmed, who was driving the Eeco car, was rushed to Jaypee Hospital in Sector-128, where he was declared brought dead. Following the incident, an FIR against the Swift car driver was lodged under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) at the Expressway police station in Noida.

On July 9, a day after the accident, police had arrested Mohnish Khan, the Swift Dzire driver. “The case had been registered on the basis of a complaint received from Khan’s relative, Abdul Rauf,” Pundir said.

