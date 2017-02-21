Lajpat Nagar blast, 1996: Terror convicts should forget family ties, says SC

Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed the bail plea of a convict in the 1996 Lajpat Nagar blast case, saying that those involved in killing of innocents must forget their own family ties.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar denied permission for interim bail to alleged Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front (JKIF) militant Mohammad Naushad, who wanted to attend his daughter’s wedding on February 28. “If someone is involved in heinous offence of indiscriminate killing of innocents, then it’s better he forgets his family ties. No parole or interim bail should be granted to them…,” said the bench, also comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay K Kaul.

Naushad, in his plea, had contended that he has been in jail for the last two decades and wanted to attend his daughter’s wedding.

JKIF terrorists had triggered explosives kept in a stolen Maruti car, setting off a high intensity blast in Lajpat Nagar market on May 21, 1996, claiming 12 lives. A Delhi court had in April 2010 convicted six alleged JKIF militants, awarding death sentence to Naushad and two others. The High Court had, however, commuted Naushad’s sentence to life term.