Lack of space derails AAP plan to redesign roads

The AAP government’s ambitious plan to redesign 11 stretches, along the lines of roads in foreign countries, has hit a roadblock due to “technical faults”. Sources said the roads selected for the project had little or no space to accommodate the proposed redesign. Funds earmarked for the project, Rs 100 crore, have reportedly been surrendered to the ministry.

“The road redesigning plan included a non-motorised vehicle lane, designated parking areas, benches and bus shelters and a space for pedestrians to walk. This is not feasible as the width of the road would be compromised. Also, it would create more bottlenecks instead of reducing them, leading to traffic snarls,” a source said. Traffic police had also objected to the move on grounds that it would be a “nightmare” for commuters.

The government had announced the plan in 2015 and even sent two of its ministers, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, to Sweden to study the country’s road design.