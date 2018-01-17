Latest News
Delhi Lt Governor nod for ‘quality health for all’ scheme

"The L-G had sent back the proposal and suggested that an income criteria be applied to... avail financial assistance for specified high-end tests, surgeries in private centres or hospitals through Delhi Arogya Kosh." a statement from the CM's office said

L-G Anil Baijal cleared the cabinet’s ‘quality health for all residents’ scheme, which had been a bone of contention between the him and the government.

A statement from the CM’s office said: “The L-G had sent back the proposal and suggested that an income criteria be applied to… avail financial assistance for specified high-end tests, surgeries in private centres or hospitals through Delhi Arogya Kosh.”

