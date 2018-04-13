L-G hasn’t replied to Assembly letter, thinks he is govt: Speaker

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

The Delhi Assembly, on March 27, wrote to L-G Anil Bajal’s office seeking details about the Centre’s advice barring it from taking up matters under “reserved subjects”, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said Thursday. It’s been over a fortnight, but Raj Niwas is yet to respond to the Assembly’s letter, he said.

“I am the government ka nasha hai unhe,” Goel told reporters, alluding to former L-G Najeeb Jung’s assertion that as per Constitutional provisions, the L-G was the government in Delhi.

Goel claimed, “On the directions of the L-G’s office, replies to 36 questions (11 starred and 25 unstarred) were not provided by departments, including Vigilance, Services, Land and Building, during the March 28-April 10 Budget session of the Assembly on the pretext of them being reserved subjects. This is murder of democracy. Propriety demands that he should at least respond to a letter written to him by a Constitutional authority.”

All the unanswered questions have been referred to the committee on privileges and the questions and reference committee of the House, officials said. The L-G office did not respond to calls on the issue.

