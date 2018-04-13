L-G hasn’t replied to Assembly letter, thinks he is govt: Speaker

Presents Latest News
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2018 2:21:06 am
Delhi assembly speaker, Ram Niwas Goel, Delhi LG, anil baijal, delhi govt, india news, indian express news Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (File Photo)
The Delhi Assembly, on March 27, wrote to L-G Anil Bajal’s office seeking details about the Centre’s advice barring it from taking up matters under “reserved subjects”, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said Thursday. It’s been over a fortnight, but Raj Niwas is yet to respond to the Assembly’s letter, he said.

“I am the government ka nasha hai unhe,” Goel told reporters, alluding to former L-G Najeeb Jung’s assertion that as per Constitutional provisions, the L-G was the government in Delhi.

Goel claimed, “On the directions of the L-G’s office, replies to 36 questions (11 starred and 25 unstarred) were not provided by departments, including Vigilance, Services, Land and Building, during the March 28-April 10 Budget session of the Assembly on the pretext of them being reserved subjects. This is murder of democracy. Propriety demands that he should at least respond to a letter written to him by a Constitutional authority.”

All the unanswered questions have been referred to the committee on privileges and the questions and reference committee of the House, officials said. The L-G office did not respond to calls on the issue.

