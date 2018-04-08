L-G Anil Baijal inciting officers: Delhi government

“While the CM and the Deputy CM have repeatedly written to the L-G, asking him to ensure that officers attend meetings, there has been no response from him,” the government’s statement said. “While the CM and the Deputy CM have repeatedly written to the L-G, asking him to ensure that officers attend meetings, there has been no response from him,” the government’s statement said.

A day after the Services department claimed that officers have “lost faith and trust” in the political executive, the Delhi government Saturday attacked L-G Anil Baijal, alleging that he was “provoking and inciting” officers on political grounds.

On Friday, a statement issued by the department had sought to counter the government’s outcome report, which had claimed that the recruitment process had been stalled, leading to large scale vacancies in the administration.

“While the CM and the Deputy CM have repeatedly written to the L-G, asking him to ensure that officers attend meetings, there has been no response from him. It is obvious why the L-G has not been trying to resolve the situation or take action against officers violating service rules,” the government’s statement said.

The government claimed that the department’s statement was issued “via the L-G’s office”. When contacted, the L-G’s office did not comment on the claim.

