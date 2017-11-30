L-G Anil Baijal approves promotions of teachers in Delhi govt-run schools

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved promotions of several teachers, a move aimed at filling over 16,000 posts, including 1,000 for principals and vice-principals in government-run schools. According to the L-G’s office, the decision would increase the morale of teachers and also lead to commensurate vacancies in the feeder cadres, which would be filled by promotions and regular recruitments.

“Around 15,930 posts of teachers and about 1,000 posts of principals and vice principals can now be filled through promotion, after the approval accorded by L-G to conduct adhoc promotions in accordance with a recent high court judgement…” the L-G office said in a statement.

There were around 50,000 teachers for about 16 lakh students at over 1,100 government schools in the national capital.

Of the 50,000, there are around 17,000 guest teachers.

Last month, the Delhi Assembly had passed a bill to regularise 17,000 guest teachers.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App