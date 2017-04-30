Kumar Vishwas is my younger brother, nobody can separate us: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal

Rejecting the reports of his differences Kumar Vishwas, Delhi Chief Minister Arvidn Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the former “is like a younger brother to him and nobody could separate them”. After AAP’s failure in MCD elections, Vishwas, who is a member of AAP’s political affairs committee, had said that there had been a “communication gap” between the party, its volunteers and voters.

This led to speculation over possible rift between Kejriwal and Vishwas. However, the Delhi chief minister rejected the reports of any rift with Vishwas. “Kumar mera chota bhai hai. Kuch log humarey beech daraar dikha rahe hain. Aise log party ke dushman hain. Vo baaz aa jaaye. Humey koi alag nahi kar sakta,” tweeted Kejriwal.

In an interview to a TV channel, Vishwas had said, “There has been a communication gap between volunteers and the party leadership. We should first decide whom did we start our fight with. (Is it) corruption, the Congress, Narendra Modi or the EVMs? Should we run a campaign to change electoral process. Problems in the EVMs are a part of elections. It be should be questioned.

Talking about the MCD poll results, Vishwas had said that it has become “obvious” that people had not voted for the AAP. “By and large, we could not convey our point to people and there was a big communication gap. We could not convince people about work done by the Delhi government did,” the AAP leader had said, as per PTI.

