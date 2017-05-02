Kumar Vishwas: Some in AAP are conspiring against me

(Source; Kumar Vishwas / YouTube) (Source; Kumar Vishwas / YouTube)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas on Tuesday accused some leaders in the party for hatching a conspiracy against him and said he won’t compromise with his principles and soon take a call on his future action. “I know I will be targeted. The efforts to tarnish my image will be made. But let me tell those conpirators that I will not allow you to do so,” Kumar Vishwas told reporters without taking any name.

Talking about the accusation made by AAP Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan that he was trying to divide the party, Vishwas said, “I did not pay attention to Khan’s comment because I knew action would be taken against him. But when I saw no action against him, I realised that there is some kind of conspiracy. I know Khan is just a mask.”

An emotional Vishwas also categorically denied that he will be joining any party and emphasised that he never aspired to become chief minister or deputy chief minister. “I have said this 10 times, told Manish Sisodia, told Arvind Kejriwal, I never wanted to get any post or join any party. I will remain a volunteer,” said Vishwas.

Vishwas also refused to apologise for his video in which he had attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for maintaining silence on the allegations of corruption against his party members. In the 13-minute video, Vishwas had said, “If you are voted on the plank of anti-corruption, and then your own people are found to be indulging in corruption and you remain silent, people will question you.”

Vishwas refused to issue any apology over the video, saying he spoke what he felt. “It is not my video. It is for the country. I will not stop speaking.” After AAP attributed their loss in the MCD elections to EVM tampering, Vishwas had said that the party should introspect rather than blaming the voting machines.

