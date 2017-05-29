KPS Gill’s last rites held: ‘He led by example …taught us how to be officers’, says senior police officer

NSA Chief Ajit Dovel during the last rites of former Punjab DGP KPS Gill in New Delhi on Sunday. Express photo by Prem nath Pandey. NSA Chief Ajit Dovel during the last rites of former Punjab DGP KPS Gill in New Delhi on Sunday. Express photo by Prem nath Pandey.

Senior police officers broke down as the last rites of K P S Gill were held in the Lodhi Garden crematorium on Sunday. Friends, family and police officers — active and retired — bid farewell to the police officer who used to be called a “super cop”. Kunwar Pal Singh Gill, who passed away at 82 on Friday in New Delhi after battling kidney and heart ailments for several years, earned a national reputation for his role in fighting the Khalistan insurgency.

Among Gill’s major successes was commanding Operation Black Thunder in 1988, which demonstrated that terrorists could have been flushed out of the Golden Temple in 1984 without the loss of life and its devastating political consequences.

Present at the funeral was National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The last rites were performed with full police honours, jointly by the CRPF, Delhi police and Punjab police. Leading the Punjab police was DGP Suresh Arora, who handed over the ceremonial Tri-colour to Gill’s family. Also present was Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The top officials of Delhi Police and CRPF also attended the funeral. The guard of honour was given jointly by the three police forces.

A senior Delhi police officer said, “K P S Gill taught us all how to be officers. He led by example and didn’t let the many bureaucratic and political challenges get in the way of what was the most important thing — policing.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now