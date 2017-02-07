Kirti Nagar tense after man stabbed to death

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death in a busy timber market in Kirti Nagar after he objected to a group of men harassing his friend’s sister. The incident took place Sunday night when the victim, Manoj, and his friend Ravi were attacked by four people, police said. Eyewitnesses said the attackers were drunk. Protests over “police inaction” broke out and a few shops were vandalised the following day. Ravi, who lives in a JJ cluster, said the accused had earlier asked him to stop his sister from talking to Manoj. “I asked them to stay away but they threatened us. They also abused my sister. We had approached police on three occasions,” Ravi said.

“Manoj, who lived nearby, also asked them to stop. On Sunday, we got into an argument. That night, they caught me and Manoj and attacked us with knives and sticks,” said Ravi, adding that nobody from the busy market came to their aid.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said, “We have launched a manhunt to nab the four accused. Some people have been questioned.”