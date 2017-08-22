Kirori Mal gets rid of 6 student union posts

The Kirori Mal College (KMC) administration has decided to do away with six posts in its students’ union, including that of Sports Secretary and Cultural Secretary. The election to the union is scheduled to be held later this year. The college principal announced the decision through a notice on August 18.

“The Students’ Union advisory committee recommended to abolish the following posts from this year, from Students’ Union Election: Sports Secretary, Cultural Secretary, Academic representatives from Science, Commerce, Humanities and Language,” reads the notice, signed by Principal Dinesh Khattar, and Students’ Union Staff Adviser Sudipta Ghosh.

The notice added that the sports and cultural activities were “nominated by the Department of Physical Education and the Cultural Societies respectively and hence there is no need to have election for for these posts”. “The election to these posts takes place through ballot papers unlike the election to the main posts, which happen through EVMs. This leads to wastage of papers and mismanaged and chaotic due to more number of candidates, which can thus be avoided (sic),” it further reads.

However, Deeksha Gangwani, member of the outgoing students’ union, said: “The administration should have held a discussion with the members of the students’ union before taking the decision. These posts have existed for years; they cannot just do away with them.”

Principal Dinesh Khattar reasoned: “There are so many posts so we’re not able to manage. We only get EVMs for certain posts, but for these paper ballots are used, so our work doubles.” He also denied charges that the students’ union was not consulted.

