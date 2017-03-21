Kin of expelled AAP leader allege their son was ‘framed’

The parents of a former AAP youth wing leader from Jaffrabad — arrested in connection with a robbery case — have claimed that the case against both their sons is “politically motivated”. On March 12, four people had allegedly stolen Rs 25 lakh, a mobile phone and some documents from a person in Maujpur. They also opened fire, during which a passerby sustained injuries.

Police had on Sunday said that Najeeb (22), allegedly the former youth wing leader, and his brother Naved (24) had provided logistical support to the thieves in exchange for a share in the stolen goods and money. However, their father Junaid, 55, on Monday said police have no proof against his sons.

“My sons have been trapped in a false case. The police claim that the mobile numbers found in my sons’ phones belonged to the accused persons. How could they arrest them only on the basis of mobile numbers? My sons must be making calls to a lot of people because of our business,” said Junaid, who lives with his family in a two-storey house in Chauhan Bangar locality of Seelampur area and runs a cloth business at his house. He said the cash police claimed to have recovered from their house was the money that they had earned from their business. “Police have arrested my sons due to political pressure. They are innocent,” he said. “We have been living here for over 35 years but I have never gone to the police station,” he added.

Following the arrest of Najeeb on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party had announced his expulsion from the party with immediate effect. AAP national media in-charge Deepak Bajpai had said the law should take its own course. “We are active supporters of the AAP but we never expected such discrimination from the party leaders towards us after this case,” said Junaid, adding, “I had even fasted for 15 days with party chief Arvind Kejriwal during their ‘asahayog andolan’.”

Elaborating that AAP had never given any documents declaring his son the party’s youth wing president from Jaffrabad, he said, “Nearly seven months ago, some senior leaders declared my son as the party youth wing president but that was all. There are no documents. They framed my son as he used to actively participate in political activities.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now